The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zander Todd.

Zander Todd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Zander was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of Desert Inn and South Buffalo Drive. Zander, 10, was last seen wearing black and red shorts and a red “Flash” T-shirt.

Anyone with any information on the known whereabouts of Zander Todd is strongly urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.