Las Vegas police seek help finding driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas police responded at 4:03 p.m. Saturday to the collision that left a 65-year-old pedestrian dead near Owens Avenue and Main Street. The driver fled on foot.

A 65-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a car near downtown Las Vegas.

The driver fled the scene of the hit-and-run on West Owens Avenue west of North Main Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Las Vegas police responded to the scene at 4:03 p.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Toyota Camry was traveling east on West Owens Avenue in the left travel lane approaching Main Street at a high rate of speed. The female pedestrian was at a bus stop on the south sidewalk of Owens, west of Main Street.

The Toyota veered off the road and onto the Owens sidewalk, hitting light pole before striking the bus stop and the pedestrian. “The vehicle drove over and dragged the pedestrian east on the sidewalk,” the release said. The Camry then hit another light pole before stopping with the pedestrian underneath the car.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Nogle said that it’s unknown if the driver was intoxicated and that officers are looking for the driver, who left the scene on foot.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the Toyota driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 38th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

