Man dies 10 days after he was struck by car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2025 - 3:11 pm
 

A pedestrian who police said stepped into the path of a car near an east Las Vegas intersection in early January has died, becoming the 13th traffic-related fatality this month.

The 45-year-old Las Vegas man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 collision. He died Jan. 16, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2014 Chrysler 300 was eastbound on East Tropicana Boulevard east of South Nellis Boulevard. The pedestrian stepped off the median into the path of the Chrysler, and the car struck the man, knocking him to the ground, police said.

The man’s name, which wasn’t released by police, was to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

