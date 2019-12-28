Man dies in single-vehicle crash in far northwest Las Vegas

A man died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in the far northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Jose Hernandez said a vehicle was driving northbound on Oso Blanca about 9:30 p.m. in Centennial Hills when it “drifted toward the sidewalk” and hit a palm tree near the Farm Road intersection.

The male driver was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The crash caused the temporary closure of Oso Blanca, between Farm and Durango.

Hernandez said Metro’s Fatal Detail division is investigating the crash.