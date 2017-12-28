Local Las Vegas

Man flings concrete tiles from roof in west Las Vegas standoff

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2017 - 3:19 am
 
Updated December 28, 2017 - 6:29 am

A man is in custody after barricading himself on a roof for three hours in the west valley.

Police responded just before midnight Wednesday to a domestic disturbance call in a neighborhood near Durango and Westcliff drives, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The call escalated when the man broke into a residence and took a knife, Gordon said. The man then climbed onto the roof of a home on the 200 block of Roland Wiley Road and began throwing roof tiles at officers.

Police took the man into custody about 3:15 a.m., Gordon said. A metro officer was injured while chasing the man before he climbed onto the roof.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he was arrested, Gordon said.

After the barricade, shattered roof tiles lay scattered across the street in front of the home. Neighbors ventured outside and used the light from their cell phones to check for damage on cars parked along the street.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like