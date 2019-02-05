Man found dead in central Las Vegas house fire

The Clark County Fire Department responded to an early Tuesday morning fire in the central valley and discovered the body of an adult male inside the house.

(Google Maps)

Firefighters responded to the residential fire at 6420 Goody Court just after midnight, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen. Crews arrived to find smoke pouring out from the front of the house and an adult woman telling firefighters there was a man inside.

Firefighters entered the house and found the man. Their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Las Vegas homicide detectives were assisting the fire investigators.

Foul play is not suspected, Gordon said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the man’s death will be determined by the Clark County Coroner.