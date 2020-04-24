Man in his 40s dies after falling under RTC bus in Las Vegas
The person fell beneath a Regional Transportation Commission bus at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.
A person was killed by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Thursday night as the bus pulled away from a stop in south Las Vegas, police said.
About 8:50 p.m., a bus was at a stop on Silverado Ranch Boulevard near its intersection with Maryland Parkway. Police said a man exited and lost his balance, falling into a gutter area next to the bus. The man fell head-first into the gutter, and as the bus pulled away from the stop, the bus’s rear tires ran over the person, Metro said.
Police said the person was a man in his 40s. He was dead when authorities arrived, police said.
The person was not identified Thursday night by police.
