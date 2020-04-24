Man in his 40s dies after falling under RTC bus in Las Vegas

The person fell beneath a Regional Transportation Commission bus at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

Las Vegas police investigate after a person was killed near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was killed by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Thursday night as the bus pulled away from a stop in south Las Vegas, police said.

About 8:50 p.m., a bus was at a stop on Silverado Ranch Boulevard near its intersection with Maryland Parkway. Police said a man exited and lost his balance, falling into a gutter area next to the bus. The man fell head-first into the gutter, and as the bus pulled away from the stop, the bus’s rear tires ran over the person, Metro said.

Police said the person was a man in his 40s. He was dead when authorities arrived, police said.

The person was not identified Thursday night by police.

