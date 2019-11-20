Man injured after crashing into wall in central Las Vegas
A man is expected to survive after police say they believe he suffered a medical episode and crashed his car into a wall Tuesday afternoon in central Las Vegas.
The man was driving a silver Ford truck just after 3 p.m. near 4860 Topaz St., near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The truck hit a wall, electrical box and water valve.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries, Boxler said.
