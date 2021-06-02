94°F
Motorcyclist dies in west Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 6:12 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2021 - 8:20 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a crash in west Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 4:54 p.m. to West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist and a red Toyota sedan crashed, throwing the motorcyclist off the bike, said Metro Lt. Brian Boxler.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died just before 8 p.m., Boxler said.

Sahara was closed in both directions while Metro fatal detectives officers investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

