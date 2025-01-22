Motorcyclist killed in crash in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the east valley.
The Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:31 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Andover Drive.
Police say a sedan was traveling westbound on Tropicana, turning southbound on Andover Drive. A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Tropicana when it struck the sedan.
Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities noted that the driver of the sedan was uninjured and remained at the scene.Police said impairment was not suspected.
The intersection of Tropicana and Andover was closed while police investigated the crash.