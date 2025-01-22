27°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the east valley. ...
Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the east valley. (NDOT FastCam)
More Stories
Red Rock was birthed out of a land swap with Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
What is the history of Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon?
People participate in a rally against newly established immigration policies from President Don ...
Immigrant advocates rally against Trump policies in Las Vegas
Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, ...
Johnny Kats’ favorite shows of The Killers
President Donald Trump attends the national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral ...
Trump to visit Las Vegas as part of trip to North Carolina, L.A.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 6:52 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:31 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Andover Drive.

Police say a sedan was traveling westbound on Tropicana, turning southbound on Andover Drive. A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Tropicana when it struck the sedan.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities noted that the driver of the sedan was uninjured and remained at the scene.Police said impairment was not suspected.

The intersection of Tropicana and Andover was closed while police investigated the crash.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES