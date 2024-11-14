Motorcyclist killed in northwest valley crash

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard at Sterling Springs Parkway south of West Cheyenne Avenue, according to police.

Metro police units block North Rainbow Boulevard near the scene of a fatal motorcycle-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Las Vegas Emergency Incidents/Facebook)

Metro police are investigating a fatal vehicle-motorcycle crash in the northwest valley Wednesday night.

The collision occurred about 5:45 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard at Sterling Springs Parkway south of West Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Schrag.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead. A passenger was injured. Three vehicles were involved, and both drivers had minor injuries.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor, said Lt. Cody Sulwiler.

