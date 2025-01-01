Motorcyclist killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred late Tuesday night at East Flamingo Road and Grace Street, between Interstate 11 and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s social media account.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
