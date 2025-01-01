36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Flo Rida throws fake cash into the crowd while performing from a camera riser during the New Ye ...
2025 comes alive! Las Vegas celebrates with concerts, New Year wishes
Flo Rida throws fake cash into the crowd while performing from a camera riser during the New Ye ...
Partiers ring in 2025 in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Jordyn Nelson 2, and her sister Kendall Nelson 5, pose during “Noon Year’s Eve&#x ...
Noon Year’s Eve: Kids (and parents) welcome 2025 in Las Vegas
The former Lucky Motel at 1111 East Fremont St. in Downtown Las Vegas owned by Tony Hsieh phot ...
Downtown Las Vegas fire causes road closures
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2025 - 5:50 am
 

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred late Tuesday night at East Flamingo Road and Grace Street, between Interstate 11 and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s social media account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES