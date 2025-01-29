57°F
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

Police investigate a crash on South Buffalo Drive and Cool Pasture Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 29 ...
Police investigate a crash on South Buffalo Drive and Cool Pasture Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam via RTC of Southern Nevada)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 1:23 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 12:15 p.m. at South Buffalo Drive and Cool Pasture Avenue, north of West Cactus Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle remained in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

