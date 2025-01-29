Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The crash was reported just after 12:15 p.m. at South Buffalo Drive and Cool Pasture Avenue, north of West Cactus Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle remained in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
