Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, on North Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run D ...
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, on North Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive in Las Vegas. (RTC of Southern Nevada via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 12:04 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 10:10 a.m. on North Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

One person has been detained. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

