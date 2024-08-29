Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.
The crash was reported just after 10:10 a.m. on North Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
One person has been detained. Impairment is not suspected at this time.
