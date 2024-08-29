Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist was killed after a two-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a crash Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, on North Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive in Las Vegas. (RTC of Southern Nevada via X)

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 10:10 a.m. on North Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

One person has been detained. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

