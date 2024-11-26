Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Las Vegas Valley
Nevada Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a sedan, occurred at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Barbara Lane.
Authorities said the motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, was confirmed dead at the scene.
Authorities advised that northbound Las Vegas Boulevard lanes were closed during the investigation. However, southbound lanes remained open. Additionally, both eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Barbara Lane were also closed.
