No charges expected in fatal dog mauling

Las Vegas police said they don’t anticipate making any arrests in death of a woman who was mauled by a dog.

The dog involved in a fatal dog mauling was taken into the city's custody by Animal Protective Services and is now housed at The Animal Foundation. (City of Las Vegas)

Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, after a woman was fatally mauled by a dog. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

“There is not going to be any criminal charges because it is her dog,” Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday morning.

Joan Cafflel, 88, of Las Vegas, was killed at an apartment at 4076 Pennwood Avenue. The dog was found in a nearby home and turned over to animal control, police said.

The dog was initially taken into the custody of the city by Animal Protective Services and is now housed at The Animal Foundation, according to city spokesman Jace Radke.

Hadfield said the fate of the dog would be up to animal control investigators.

“Whether they will put the dog down is dependent on their criteria,” Hadfield said.

Radke said the death remains under investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete they will make a determination as to whether the dog is dangerous,” Radke said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.