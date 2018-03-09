Passenger critically injured in central Las Vegas rollover

Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating a Friday morning accident that has left one person in critical condition.

At least one person was injured in a rollover crash Friday morning at Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in critical condition after a Friday morning rollover crash in the central valley.

Just before 5 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash at Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Martinez.

At the scene, medical personnel placed a woman into the back of an ambulance while officers talked to a man standing nearby.

Martinez said a passenger in the vehicle was critically injured. Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

Police blocked off a portion of Maryland and eastbound Sahara, where a dark blue sedan with damage to the front end sat in the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

