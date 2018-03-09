Passenger critically injured in central Las Vegas rollover

One person is in critical condition after a Friday morning rollover crash in the central valley.
Just before 5 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash at Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Martinez.
At the scene, medical personnel placed a woman into the back of an ambulance while officers talked to a man standing nearby.
Martinez said a passenger in the vehicle was critically injured. Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.
Police blocked off a portion of Maryland and eastbound Sahara, where a dark blue sedan with damage to the front end sat in the roadway.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.