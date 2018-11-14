Passenger ejected, dies in rollover on I-15 near Overton

One person is dead and another is in a hospital after a single vehicle rollover Tuesday night on I-15 near Overton.

A woman was killed when she was ejected from a red Mustang Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, heading north on Interstate 15 near Overton. (NHP)

One person is dead and another is in a hospital after a single vehicle rollover Tuesday night on I-15 near Overton.

Nevada Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash around 10:40 p.m., according to NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk. A red Ford Mustang heading north on Interstate 15 left the roadway at mile marker 89.

NHP investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver to leave the road. The driver over-corrected and lost control, causing the Mustang to roll over.

Buratczuk said a female passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was taken to UMC Trauma via helicopter and is expected to survive.

It is unknown if speed or impairment were factors, Buratczuk said. All traffic is being diverted of the interstate at mile marker 88.

This is the 71st fatality of 2018 in NHP’s Southern Command jurisdiction.