Pedestrian dead after crash near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 8:05 am
 

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle early Saturday near the Strip.

The crash occurred around 12:44 a.m. on Flamingo Road east of Koval Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2019 Infiniti QX60 was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road east of Koval Lane, coming off the F1 overpass bridge. The 34-year-old man, from Farmington, N.M., was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked or implied crosswalk and traveled northbound across Flamingo Road in front of the Infiniti.

The crash occurred when the front of the Infiniti struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Infiniti’s driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 149th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

