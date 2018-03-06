Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas homicide and traffic detectives are investigating a fatal crash Monday night in central Las Vegas.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. after a man was struck by a BMW as it turned from eastbound Alexander Avenue onto northbound Walker Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

A few minutes before the crash, police were called out to the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard after reports of a fight, Spencer said. Investigators determined the man who was struck by the car also was involved in the fight.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police are waiting for the coroner to determine the man’s cause and manner of death, Spencer said. It’s unclear if injuries from the fight played a part in the man’s death.

The driver of the BMW who struck the man remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, and did not appear impaired, police said.

