Pedestrian killed near Red Rock Canyon

A 47-year-old Las Vegas woman died after she was struck by a vehicle near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 159 near mile marker 9 between Blue Diamond and West Charleston Boulevard, according to a news release.

Ann Kathleen Simmons died at the scene after being struck by a gray 2006 Toyota Scion that was northbound on Route 159.

Simmons walking south on the east shoulder and entered the travel lane into the path of the Toyota, police said.

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Traffic Homicide Unit.

This year, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 50 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities.

