59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2024 - 4:56 pm
Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue looking northbound about 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (RTC)
Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue looking northbound about 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (RTC)

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-truck in the south end of the valley on Friday afternoon.

The fatal 3 p.m. crash was at southbound Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and pronounced deceased.

The truck driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with police.

One southbound lane of I-15 at Starr is open to traffic. Travel lanes were closed with traffic being diverted to the Starr off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and slow down for first responders.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
2
Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino
Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino
3
CARTOONS: Haley and Hillary have this in common
CARTOONS: Haley and Hillary have this in common
4
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
5
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32