Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15

The fatal 3 p.m. crash was at southbound Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue looking northbound about 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (RTC)

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-truck in the south end of the valley on Friday afternoon.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and pronounced deceased.

The truck driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with police.

One southbound lane of I-15 at Starr is open to traffic. Travel lanes were closed with traffic being diverted to the Starr off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and slow down for first responders.

