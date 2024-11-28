Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas Valley, police say

The collision occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on South Nellis Boulevard just south of East Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Sam Bonner.

Virgin strikers approach 2nd week off the job. What’s next?

Thanksgiving for hundreds: Catholic Charities ready to serve ‘all walks of life’

A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night, according to police.

The collision occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on South Nellis Boulevard just south of East Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Sam Bonner.

The victim was hit while walking across Nellis. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.

The motorist did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Metro’s Fatal Detail has responded to the scene to investigate, and motorists should avoid the area, Bonner said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.