Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures

Weeks after Las Vegas updated its branding with the motto “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here,” another more urgent slogan took hold: “Stay Home for Nevada.” The plea from Gov. Steve Sisolak, along with the shuttering of all nonessential businesses, has led to scenes of a seemingly abandoned Las Vegas. More than 3.3 million visitors flocked to the city in February. By the end of March, that torrent was down to a trickle.
Welcome to Las Vegas Sign
On the left, tourists wait in line to take photos in front of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on Jan. 29. On the right, Derick Good, left, and Anthony Armonise pose for photos atop their motorcycles on April 1.
Fremont Street Experience
On the left, New Year’s Eve revelers gather at a stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2018. On the right, a notice is displayed on a screen above an empty Fremont Street Experience on March 30.
McCarran International Airport
On the left, passengers walk through Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran International Airport on June 28, 2018. On the right, a few masked passengers walk through the empty Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran on March 31.
Downtown Summerlin
On the left, Clark County School students sell produce at Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin on April 12, 2019. On the right, a couple and their dog walk through a deserted Downtown Summerlin on April 1.
Las Vegas Boulevard
A crowd wanders along the Las Vegas Strip as some gather to watch the volcano at The Mirage on Oct. 11, 2016. On April 1, just a few people move along the Strip where typically many gather to watch the volcano at The Mirage.
Las Vegas Ballpark
Fans relax on the field and in the stands at the Las Vegas Ballpark during the first Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12, 2019. Nothing but the sprinklers are on the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark on March 31.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR last held a race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 23. The empty track is shown pictured on March 29. NASCAR has halted its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mirage Volcano
A crowd gathers to watch the volcano erupt at The Mirage on Oct. 11, 2016. The volcano is dim and has stopped erupting for now at The Mirage as the coronavirus pandemic grips Las Vegas on April 1.
Las Vegas Boulevard
Traffic flowed freely at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard in this November 2018 file photo. Since the outbreak, traffic on the Strip is sparse. The intersection was photographed on April 1.
Las Vegas eventually will return to normal. When it does, you’ll once again be elbow to elbow with tourists on the Strip, and these images of the desolation will be just a memory.