Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2022 - 12:22 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2022 - 1:26 pm
A small plane flipped over at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday morning with two peo ...
A small plane flipped over at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday morning with two people on board. (Happy Landings/YouT"ube)

A small plane flipped over at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday morning with two people on board, then an Alaska Airlines plane had an apparent brake issue at the airport in unrelated incidents.

Airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said the Cessna 182 overturned at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Runway 19 left.

The Federal Aviation Administration later said the plane “flipped over while waiting to depart.” No one was injured.

“Medical checked them out and they did not get transported for any further medical needs,” Rajchel said.

The FAA said the agency, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, is investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to overturn but it happened as strong winds continue to sweep through Southern Nevada.

Roughly three hours after the plane flipped, Alaska Airlines flight #1236 traveling from Seattle to Las Vegas was evacuated at the airport. The aircraft was observed with fire trucks, emergency vehicles and several buses surrounding it at 12:30 p.m. near a runway.

“They are checking for possible locked brakes on the plane and the passengers are being deplaned and brought back to the terminal,” Rajchel said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

