Plane returns to Las Vegas after reports of fumes in cabin

A flight destined for Toronto returned to McCarran International Airport shortly after takeoff this weekend after reports of fumes in the plane’s cabin.

An Air Canada flight reported fumes in the cabin and returned to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas shortly after take-off on Saturday. (Air Canada/Facebook)

A flight destined for Toronto originating from Las Vegas returned to McCarran International Airport shortly after takeoff this weekend after reports of fumes in the plane’s cabin.

About 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Air Canada flight 1852 declared an in-air emergency after the crew reported concerns regarding fumes, according to Christine Crews, McCarran spokeswoman.

The flight, which departed McCarran at 1:19 p.m. landed safely at 2:30 p.m. back in Las Vegas. The B767 jet taxied to the gate under its own power.

Clark County Fire Department gave the all clear at 2:53 p.m.

No passengers were treated or transported as result of the emergency, Crews said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.