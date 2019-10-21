Plane returns to Las Vegas after reports of fumes in cabin
A flight destined for Toronto originating from Las Vegas returned to McCarran International Airport shortly after takeoff this weekend after reports of fumes in the plane’s cabin.
About 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Air Canada flight 1852 declared an in-air emergency after the crew reported concerns regarding fumes, according to Christine Crews, McCarran spokeswoman.
The flight, which departed McCarran at 1:19 p.m. landed safely at 2:30 p.m. back in Las Vegas. The B767 jet taxied to the gate under its own power.
Clark County Fire Department gave the all clear at 2:53 p.m.
No passengers were treated or transported as result of the emergency, Crews said.
