Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash near Primm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.

Wrong-way driver was going ‘over 100 mph,’ says son of man killed in crash

New Block Party music festival reveals first lineup

‘More questions than answers’: Judge declines release of suspect in Tupac killing

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.

According to police, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle at 11:24 a.m. on southbound IR15, just south of Mile marker 4 (Primm).

One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

NHP advised that the far-left travel lane will be closed while police investigate.