Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash near Primm
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.
According to police, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle at 11:24 a.m. on southbound IR15, just south of Mile marker 4 (Primm).
One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
NHP advised that the far-left travel lane will be closed while police investigate.