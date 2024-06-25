106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash near Primm

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Duane Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, cen ...
‘More questions than answers’: Judge declines release of suspect in Tupac killing
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shooting involving police investigated in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on ...
New Block Party music festival reveals first lineup
The 215 Beltway westbound is closed Thursday, June 20, 2024, due to a multiple-vehicle crash th ...
Wrong-way driver was going ‘over 100 mph,’ says son of man killed in crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 12:32 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday near Primm.

According to police, troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a single motorcycle at 11:24 a.m. on southbound IR15, just south of Mile marker 4 (Primm).

One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

NHP advised that the far-left travel lane will be closed while police investigate.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
Las Vegas police announce narcotics K9 has died
recommend 3
‘Past critical capacity’: Las Vegas shelter stuffed with over 1K animals in 12 days
recommend 4
Memorial signs honor 2 troopers killed by DUI driver on Las Vegas freeway
recommend 5
Las Vegas police investigate body found on southbound I-15
recommend 6
Pedestrian killed in southwest Las Vegas; driver faces DUI charges