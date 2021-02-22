Red Cross seeks healthy blood donors in Las Vegas area

As winter storms continue to batter the United States, the Red Cross is asking for healthy people to consider donating blood.

Phlebotomist Eva Clappa,. left, takes a blood donation from Susan Edwards during a blood drive sponsored by Community Ambulance and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

There’s always a need for blood donations, but now is an especially urgent time, according to the organization.

Hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country, causing more than 15,000 blood donations to go uncollected. The Red Cross is particularly urging individuals with type O blood to consider donating.

The Red Cross also is testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies, which can determine if an individual has produced antibodies against the virus. Individuals will get antibody test results a week or two after donating blood.

There are a number of upcoming opportunities to donate blood in the Las Vegas area. Las Vegas will have a collection site available nearly every day until March 13, while Henderson will have sites available on Wednesday and March 12. Mesquite, Sloan and Panaca will have single-day donation sites available, as well.

North Las Vegas will have five donation opportunities between today and March 11. A full list of donation sites and dates can be found here.

For more information, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

