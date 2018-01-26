Rent a bike, post a photo and compete to win Golden Knights tickets

Two tickets to the Vegas Golden Knights are up for grabs as part of a contest aimed at promoting the Bike Share program in downtown Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

A detail of a bike is shown at a Regional Transportation Commission bike share kiosk in the Arts District area of downtown Las Vegas Oct. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/View Follow @csstevensphoto)

Two tickets to the Vegas Golden Knights are up for grabs as part of a contest aimed at promoting the Bike Share program in downtown Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

To enter, participants must rent a bicycle from one of the RTC’s 21 bicycle stations and take a photo or video in front of several downtown locations, such as Container Park or the Mob Museum. The images must be posted to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #RTCSweetheartRide for a chance to win.

The post with the most “likes” will win a pair of Golden Knights tickets, RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said. The contest runs from Monday to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 8 Winners will be notified Feb. 9.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.