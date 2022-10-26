73°F
Rollover crash shuts down U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 4:57 pm
 
Crews attempt to move a semi on U.S. 95 near Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (NHP via Twitter)
Crews attempt to move a semi on U.S. 95 near Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (NHP via Twitter)

A rolled over semitruck has closed U.S. Highway 95 in both directions northwest of Las Vegas.

At around 3:30 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol said northbound and southbound lanes were closed on U.S. 95 in the area of Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs.

One travel lane was expected to be open by 4 p.m., according to NHP.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST