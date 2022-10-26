Rollover crash shuts down U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas

At around 3:30 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol said northbound and southbound lanes were closed on U.S. Highway 95 near Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs.

Crews attempt to move a semi on U.S. 95 near Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (NHP via Twitter)

A rolled over semitruck has closed U.S. Highway 95 in both directions northwest of Las Vegas.

One travel lane was expected to be open by 4 p.m., according to NHP.

No further information was available.

