RTC receives $4.58M federal grant to build new bus shelters

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada received a $4.58 million grant to build new bus shelters, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday.

Arriving passengers board an RTC bus at Terminal One at McCarran International Airport Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada received a $4.58 million grant to build new bus shelters, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday.

The funds, part of the FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program, will also go toward adding solar lighting to existing bus shelters in Southern Nevada, along with making upgrades to the RTC’s maintenance and passenger facilities, officials said. More than 64 million bus boardings were logged by the RTC last year.

“We are so pleased to be the recipient of this grant that will help us to continue to improve safety and overall rider experience,” RTC General Manager Tina Quigley said while acknowledging the Nevada Congressional delegation’s help in securing the federal grant.

The RTC’s proposal was among 139 projects in 52 states and territories awarded an FTA grant, which go toward replacing, rehabilitating and purchasing buses and related equipment.

Two other Nevada groups received grants on Thursday.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe was awarded $1.5 million to build an operations and administrative facility that will improve safety for employees and allow for efficient transit operations in the northwestern area of the state, FTA officials said.

The Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization received $447,480 to replace two buses in the Jump Around Carson fleet.

“Every day, working families across America rely on buses, and these grants will ensure that these vital services continue to be both safe and efficient,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a prepared statement.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.