Shooting suspect leads Las Vegas police on high-speed chase

Las Vegas police blocked off an east valley neighborhood as they looked for the person who led them on a high-speed chase throughout across the valley Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police blocked off a far east valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning while they search for a person suspected in a shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said police tried to stop a vehicle that might have been involved in a shooting, but the vehicle fled and led officers on a high-speed chase through the northeast valley. Sims said no one was injured in the shooting, which was reported Tuesday in the same area of town.

The driver stopped on Bluehill Avenue, in a neighborhood near Mt. Hood Street and Carey Avenue, and took off on foot.

Sims said police had set up a perimeter around the area where the man was last seen, and residents in nearby homes were given the option to shelter in place or evacuate to Helen Herr Elementary School down the street.

Shortly after Sims confirmed that SWAT was en route to the scene, a dozen unmarked vehicles sped down Lake Mead Boulevard toward the neighborhood with lights and sirens blaring.

At 2:30 a.m. officers blocked entrances to the neighborhood, and at least six police vehicles were on scene at Bluehurst Avenue and Mt. Hood. A police helicopter circled overhead, shining a spotlight down on a row of houses.

