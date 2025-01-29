Some sledding and lots of smiles in mountains near Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Southern Nevadans flocked to the Mount Charleston area to enjoy some snow, a day after a storm dumped several inches of the white stuff in the Spring Mountains.

Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The officiant is Justin Nainoa Heffernan of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Samantha Somers of Las Vegas plays in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Mellon gives his granddaughter Alaunna Mellon, 4, both of Las Vegas, a push on her sled in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Mellon and his granddaughter Alaunna Mellon, 4, both of Las Vegas, sled in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People play in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alyce Pilgrim of Las Vegas sleds while her dog Indiana “Indy” Bones watches in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People play in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tala Elen, 1, sees snow for the first time in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jett Elen, 6, plays in the snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alyce Pilgrim of Las Vegas races her dog Indiana “Indy” Bones while sledding in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Welcome, winter. A winter wonderland, that is.

Some Southern Nevadans flocked to the Mount Charleston area Tuesday to enjoy some snow, a day after a storm dumped several inches of the white stuff in the Spring Mountains.

Young and old alike played in the Upper Lee Meadows in Lee Canyon, about 50 miles west of Las Vegas. A wedding even took place in the chilly conditions.

Lee Canyon reported 7 inches of snow over a 48-hour period.