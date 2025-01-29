42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Some sledding and lots of smiles in mountains near Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Alyce Pilgrim of Las Vegas races her dog Indiana “Indy” Bones while sledding in a light sno ...
Alyce Pilgrim of Las Vegas races her dog Indiana “Indy” Bones while sledding in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jett Elen, 6, plays in the snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas ...
Jett Elen, 6, plays in the snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tala Elen, 1, sees snow for the first time in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest o ...
Tala Elen, 1, sees snow for the first time in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People play in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tue ...
People play in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alyce Pilgrim of Las Vegas sleds while her dog Indiana “Indy” Bones watches in a light snow ...
Alyce Pilgrim of Las Vegas sleds while her dog Indiana “Indy” Bones watches in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People play in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tue ...
People play in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Mellon and his granddaughter Alaunna Mellon, 4, both of Las Vegas, sled in a light snow i ...
Jason Mellon and his granddaughter Alaunna Mellon, 4, both of Las Vegas, sled in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Mellon gives his granddaughter Alaunna Mellon, 4, both of Las Vegas, a push on her sled i ...
Jason Mellon gives his granddaughter Alaunna Mellon, 4, both of Las Vegas, a push on her sled in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Samantha Somers of Las Vegas plays in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston nor ...
Samantha Somers of Las Vegas plays in a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Uppe ...
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The officiant is Justin Nainoa Heffernan of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Uppe ...
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The officiant is Justin Nainoa Heffernan of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Uppe ...
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The officiant is Justin Nainoa Heffernan of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Uppe ...
Delia and Evan Balderama of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, exchange wedding vows under a light snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The officiant is Justin Nainoa Heffernan of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Police lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man dies nearly a month after east Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas and civilian employees ratify collective bargaining agreement
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at H Street and Owens Avenue on Mon ...
Suspect in fatal Historic Westside shooting arrested in Oklahoma
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop ic ...
Tupac slaying suspect accused of ‘mutual combat’ with inmate
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2025 - 9:12 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2025 - 9:16 pm

Welcome, winter. A winter wonderland, that is.

Some Southern Nevadans flocked to the Mount Charleston area Tuesday to enjoy some snow, a day after a storm dumped several inches of the white stuff in the Spring Mountains.

Young and old alike played in the Upper Lee Meadows in Lee Canyon, about 50 miles west of Las Vegas. A wedding even took place in the chilly conditions.

Lee Canyon reported 7 inches of snow over a 48-hour period.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES