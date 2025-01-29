Some sledding and lots of smiles in mountains near Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Welcome, winter. A winter wonderland, that is.
Some Southern Nevadans flocked to the Mount Charleston area Tuesday to enjoy some snow, a day after a storm dumped several inches of the white stuff in the Spring Mountains.
Young and old alike played in the Upper Lee Meadows in Lee Canyon, about 50 miles west of Las Vegas. A wedding even took place in the chilly conditions.
Lee Canyon reported 7 inches of snow over a 48-hour period.