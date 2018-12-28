The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Kevin Cannon.
By Kevin Cannon
Liafaith Fischer, facing, hugs Cindy Loveless, and Jamie Steele at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting.
The SLS Las Vegas pictured on March 20, 2018.
Katie Marie Jones as Marie Antoinette during a rehearsal for Majestic Repertory Theatre's "Marie Antoinette" at the downtown Las Vegas theater on March 28, 2018.
Lynn Groesbeck shows his custom Vegas Golden Knights truck at his Las Vegas home on June 5, 2018.
Trinita Farmer, center, mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police in May, sees an image of her son during a public review of evidence in the Clark County Commission chambers in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2018.
Michael Wiley Blackburn of Hartford, Wis. hugs a car that belonged to his father, the late Las Vegas Showboat casino blackjack dealer Mark Blackburn, at Chick With A Wrench shop in Las Vegas on June 15, 2018. The 1980 Datsun B310 wagon, that remained in the remote Arizona desert after Blackburn was killed in an explosion 21 years ago, is going to his son and daughter Lalani Bill, with the help of dozens of volunteers.
Jason Fleshman cries while talking to a reporter outside his unit at 724 N. 9th St. in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2018. The home was part of a Nevada state program that pays providers to house and feed mentally ill clients.
Attendees cross Paradise Road to the Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a rain storm on Jan. 10, 2018.
Summer Rae Smith, 3, of Henderson plays on the splash pad at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson on May 7, 2018.
Josephine Davis, 2, pulls her dad Andrew Davis while shopping at Star Nursery on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas on March 19, 2018.
Cliven Bundy walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas a free man with his wife Carol on Jan. 8, 2017, after a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice against him, two of his sons and another man in the Bunkerville standoff.
Conventioneers play the Wheel of Fortune game in the IGT booth at the 18th annual Global Gaming Expo at Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 9, 2018.
Former Las Vegas police explorer Joshua Honea, center, reacts with his attorneys Monique McNeill and Jonathan MacArthur after being allowed to remain free on bail pending appeal after being sentenced to a mandatory 25 years to life for sexual assault of a minor during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on May 21, 2018.
Kirstin Lobato, 35, who spent more than 16 years incarcerated for the killing of a homeless man whose penis was cut off, gets a hug from Jane Pucher, and attorney with the Innocence Project, after walking out of Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2018.
Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Ricardo Ferriño blocks a shot in the first half of a soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Aug. 4, 2018.
Guests react while watching a basketball game during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas on March 15, 2018.