Update: UNLV student missing since Wednesday is found
A UNLV student who was missing for four days was found on Saturday.
Las Vegas police say Jasmin Bryant, 21, was unharmed. By about 3 p.m. Saturday, friends started to tweet Bryant was located.
Police did not disclose where Bryant was found.
Classmates said the journalism student was living on campus because she was unhoused and needed a place to stay. Throughout the pandemic, Bryant was isolated, adding to friends’ concerns about her apparent disappearance. They worried about her mental health and feared she was experiencing a crisis.
Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said at about 3:30 p.m. Bryant was found “fine.”
