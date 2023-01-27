48°F
Visitation, funeral services announced for former judge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 5:29 pm
 
Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson presides during the conclusion of a preliminary hearing at the ...
Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson presides during the conclusion of a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Former Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, 55, died on Jan. 20. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Memorial services for a former Las Vegas judge have been announced.

Melanie Andress Tobiasson, a former justice of the peace, died on Jan. 20. She was 55.

According to an online obituary, visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Palm Downtown Mortuary at 1324 Main St. in downtown Las Vegas.

A funeral service will take place at the same location at noon.

The burial will be private for family only, the obituary said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

