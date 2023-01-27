Visitation, funeral services announced for former judge
Former Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, 55, died on Jan. 20.
Memorial services for a former Las Vegas judge have been announced.
Melanie Andress Tobiasson, a former justice of the peace, died on Jan. 20. She was 55.
According to an online obituary, visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Palm Downtown Mortuary at 1324 Main St. in downtown Las Vegas.
A funeral service will take place at the same location at noon.
The burial will be private for family only, the obituary said.
