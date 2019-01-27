Take a look at some striking pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the Golden Knights, the MLK parade and the World of Concrete trade show. Golden Knights fan Mick Mugnier, 12, cheers for Vegas in the third period during their home matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at […]
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2019 - 8:30 pm
Take a look at some striking pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the Golden Knights, the MLK parade and the World of Concrete trade show.
Golden Knights fan Mick Mugnier, 12, cheers for Vegas in the third period during their home matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) battles for a loose puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) while Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Davin Dorsey, 12, competes in the sixth annual Lil’ Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Liberty’s Kobe Stroughter (1) falls with the ball while being guarded by Foothill’s Fisher Welch (12) during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Magician John Rotellini, right, performs a trick for Ryan Greig, 7, with his father Kevin, a TSA manager, during the Open Up for Those Shut Down picnic at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. The free event was created for families of government workers impacted by the shutdown. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Members of the Somerset Academy Losee float in the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed “Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream,” in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
The Clark County Democratic Party entry in the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed “Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream,” in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Mario Alves, middle, from Hamilton, Ontario competes in the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during day two of the World of Concrete trade show on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
picture>Alex Olalde, a sales representative with Versatile, straightens tiles at his booth during day three of the World of Concrete trade show on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Security guard Jerry Eicher, middle, checks for badges as convention goers flood into the Central Hall at the beginning of day two of the World of Concrete trade show on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Las Vegas charter school excels in areas of greatest need
Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school students excel despite the fact that half the students are English language learners and all qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas
The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream," took place in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People in Mesquite deal with a massive power outage
People in Mesquite respond to a major power outage in the area on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New MLK freeway onramps
How to navigate the trio of new freeway onramps from Martin Luther King Boulevard. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Campus Village next to UNLV gets demolished
Demolition of Campus Village shopping center, on Maryland Parkway across from UNLV, begins to make way for new development.
Extreme weather closes Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon
High winds and flooding closed the Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area Thursday. Minor flooding across Highway 159 caused drivers to slow, but didn't close the road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists enjoy rain in downtown Las Vegas
Tourists break out the umbrellas. But Brian Herting of Lincoln, Nebraska, dons shorts and a T-shirt, as he makes his way through downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service.forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse video of fog covering the Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Spilotro's Las Vegas home for sale — VIDEO
The former Las Vegas home of Chicago mob enforcer, Tony Spilotro, is now for sale. Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the film Casino, is the original owner of the home at 4675 Balfour Drive, built in 1974. (Samia DeCubas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Drive And Mountains Edge Parkway Fatal
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Joel Ntambwe on his play
UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe talks about his play at this point in the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sam Schmidt chats about hectic off-season
IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt and lead driver James Hinchcliffe chat about the hectic off-season at the SpeedVegas high-performance driving facility outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal