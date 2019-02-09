Woman critically injured after being hit by car in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car in the central valley on Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the scene at about 10:20 p.m. near West Tropicana Avenue and South Valley View Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, Matchko said.

Tropicana was closed in both directions Friday night between Valley View and Polaris Avenue, he said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

West Tropicana Avenue and South Valley View Drive, Las Vegas, NV