Woman whose body was found in hot tub identified

The woman found dead in a hot tub Friday has been identified as Kara Jarman, 79, of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office is trying to determine the cause of her death, but police do not consider it suspicious.

Police were called to a residence on the 9800 block of Eagle Rock Court, near Desert Inn Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said it appeared the woman had been in the hot tub for “a little while.”

