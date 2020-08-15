YMCA offers full-day kids program during fall semester in Las Vegas

The YMCA is hosting educational enrichment programs for children and teens throughout the fall semester, including academic support with online learning, the organization said Friday.

Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, is one of four YMCAs offering the full-day Y Cares Educational Enrichment Program. (Review-Journal file photo)

The YMCA is hosting educational enrichment programs for children and teens throughout the fall semester, including academic support with online learning, the organization said Friday.

The full-day Y Cares Educational Enrichment Program begins Aug. 24 and will help students between ages 5 and 15 with their schoolwork throughout the fall semester, according to a statement from the YMCA.

All four YMCA locations will run the program Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $150 a week or $30 a day. A household with multiple children will get a 50 percent discount on each additional child, and financial aid is available.

The program will focus on helping students complete assignments, including providing quiet zones for scheduled learning, social and emotional development and keeping children active with basketball gyms, parks and playgrounds.

All proper health and safety protocols will continue to be implemented within all Y Cares locations, including temperature checks, extensive sanitation procedures, social distancing and mask requirements.

The locations are the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas; The Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive; SkyView YMCA, 3050 E Centennial Parkway; and the city of Las Vegas Centennial Hills Community Center, operated by the YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive.

The Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA, Durango Hills YMCA and SkyView YMCA also will provide free lunch to anyone under 18.

Residents interested in registering for the semester can visit https://www.lasvegasymca.org/y-cares/

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.