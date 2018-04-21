1 critically injured in I-15 rollover crash south of Moapa

One person was critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night on Interstate 15 south of Moapa, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A Hyundai Genesis carrying a driver and two passengers crashed at about 9:20 p.m. at mile marker 80, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries, he said. That individual was transported by helicopter to University Medical Center.

Two others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and were taken by ground transportation to UMC, Buratczuk said.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for a time to allow the helicopter to land, he said.

