1 dead after small plane crashes south of Las Vegas

One person is dead after a small plane crashed south of Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The stretch of desert just north of Jean where a plane crashed Wednesday night.

Investigators remain on scene after a single-engine plane crashed in a desert area just north of Jean. This is the view from Las Vegas Boulevard South looking toward the I-15. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers block off a stretch of desert between Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a small plane crashed just north of Jean Wednesday night. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tape cordons the area near Jean, Nevada, where a small plane crashed and killed one on Thursday, Set. 6, 2018.(Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It wasn’t clear how many people were aboard the single-engine propeller plan, which crashed just around 9:45 p.m. between Interstate 15 and state Route 161 near Jean, said Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division,

Gregor said the plane crashed “under unknown circumstances and was destroyed by fire.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, Gregor said.

The plane was downed between I-15 northbound and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the northbound lanes were temporarily closed near Jean.

I-15 northbound reopened just before midnight as the crash had no “direct impact” to the interstate.

I-15 northbound & state route 161. I-15 is closed going northbound.

The plane’s origin and destination weren’t clear.

Jean is about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

