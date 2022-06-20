1 drowns after boat sinks at Lake Mead

A person drowned Saturday after a 15-foot boat they were on began to sink, the National Park Service confirmed Monday.

South Cove boat launch ramp, near the eastern end of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, is seen in 2015. (National Park Service)

A person drowned this weekend at Lake Mead National Recreational Area after a 15-foot boat began to sink, the National Park Service confirmed Monday.

The tri-hull boat was moving through “rough waters” caused by “excessive high winds” at South Cove in Arizona on Saturday before it started to go underwater, officials said.

Two other people on board made it to dry land, but the victim drowned in the Colorado River, officials said.

On Saturday afternoon, the park service took to Twitter to report 40 to 50 mph gusts in Lake Mead, noting that rangers had rescued multiple kayakers with overturned vessels.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.