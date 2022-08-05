1,000 people stuck in Death Valley due to extreme flooding

The park received about a year’s worth of rain in one morning, according to park services.

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported. (National Park Service)

Water and debris flow over state Route 190 near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park in California on Aug. 5, 2022. (Death Valley National Park Service)

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported. (National Park Service)

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported. (National Park Service)

Death Valley National Park closed Friday due to flooding, but approximately 1,000 people are currently unable to exit the park.

Approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff were unable to exit the park as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, but no injuries have been reported within the park. At least 60 cars were also buried under debris at the Inn at Death Valley.

The California Department of Transportation expects crews will take four to six hours to open a road on State Route 190 toward the east side of the park for evacuation, according to a department news release.

ATTN DRIVERS: We are getting a look at some of the damage to State Route 190 caused by today's flooding. These shots are from just east of Furnace Creek Inn. @Caltrans9 crews are working to clear flood debris from the highway so vehicles inside @DeathValleyNPS can leave. pic.twitter.com/roUTBnCKD7 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

Many businesses and hotel rooms, also flooded at the park. The Cow Creek Water system that provides water for the Cow Creek area of the park failed due to a major break in the water line due to flooding. The line is currently being repaired and inspected, according to a press release from Death Valley National Park.

State Route 190 across the park from state Route 127 to U.S. Highway 395 is closed due to flooding, according to a National Weather Service alert.

A mudslide was reported along state Route 136 through Keeler, California.

Here is a look at some of the flood waters currently pouring over State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS . The highway, which stretches from Olancha to Death Valley Junction, remains closed at this time due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/z8M4N6ARKH — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

The park received 1.7 inches of rain at Furnace Creek. That is nearly an entire year’s worth of rain in one morning, as the park typically receives 1.9 inches of rain in a year, according to the park service.

The weather service reported 1.46 inches of rain at Death Valley since midnight.

Jenn Varian, a meteorologist in Las Vegas, said there was “Very widespread damage, but it’s clearing now,” at the park.

Additional monsoon rain was not expected to continue into the afternoon and evening Friday.

The park service warned visitors to not attempt to drive through deep water or debris on roads, and to assume all unpaved roads are impassable.

A flash flood warning was also issued for parts of Nye County around Beatty, Lida, Scottys Junction and Lida Junction. That alert expired at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain, flash flooding and winds over 40 mph were reported by the weather service.

Half an inch of rain fell in Beatty within an hour, and State Route 266 through Lida is closed, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Mojave National Preserve outside of Baker, California, remains closed after severe flash flooding covered and removed many park roads on July 31, according to the park service. Park crews are assessing damage and repairing roads.

Currently, Kelbaker, Cima, Essex, Zzxyz, Lanfair, Black Canyon, and Morning Star Roads are closed. The Hole-in-the-Wall Visitor Center will also be closed until further notice. For the most current updates, check back here or our park website.

Remember to #DriveLikeATortoise! pic.twitter.com/KhfcTUXC4m — Mojave National Preserve (@MojaveNPS) August 5, 2022

Scattered showers and storms that could produce heavy rain were forecast for Las Vegas before 2 p.m. Friday. Flash flooding is a concern for areas northwest of Interstate 15.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.