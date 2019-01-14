2 drown, 1 saved after weekend boating accident in Northern Nevada

A search rescue team has recovered the bodies of two Sparks men from Topaz Lake near the California-Nevada line after they apparently drowned over the weekend in a boating accident.

People dine at Topaz Lodge, overlooking Topaz Lake, in south Douglas County on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

MINDEN — A search rescue team has recovered the bodies of two Sparks men from Topaz Lake near the California-Nevada line after they apparently drowned over the weekend in a boating accident.

A third man was treated and released at Carson Valley Medical Center after the boat capsized on Saturday in the lake in southern Douglas County.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Bert Pederson and 50-year-old Jesse Gregory. Scott Wise survived.

An investigation into the accident is continuing. It’s the third drowning incident at the lake in the last seven years.