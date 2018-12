A 3.64 magnitude earthquake struck four miles southeast of Carson City at 5:24 a.m. today.

A hill near the epicenter of Thursday's reported earthquakes southeast of Carson City, Nev. (Lior Singer/ Google Street View)

It was followed by a second, 3.15 magnitude quake, six minutes later near the same location.

Both quakes had a recorded depth of around 8 kilometers.

The events were reported by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

39.118594, -119.728914