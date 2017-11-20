2 juveniles hospitalized after I-15 crash north of Las Vegas

Two juveniles were hospitalized when a semitrailer pinned them in a van after a crash north of the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two juveniles were hospitalized when a semitrailer pinned them in a van after a crash north of the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at mile marker 77, near Moapa, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in a statement.

One of the juveniles was taken to University Medical Center by helicopter, Buratczuk said; the other was taken by ground. Their condition is unclear.

Drivers should expect delays as the left lane of northbound traffic is closed. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.