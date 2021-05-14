99°F
2 killed, child critical in Nye County crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 3:44 pm
 
The Nye County Sheriff's office. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An adult and a child were killed Friday in a rollover crash in northern Nye County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on state Route 376 near Round Mountain, north of Tonopah.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a single vehicle rolled over. An adult and a child were ejected from the vehicle and died.

A second child was being flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Round Mountain is about 270 miles north of Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

