2 killed, child critical in Nye County crash

An adult and a child were killed Friday in a rollover crash in northern Nye County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on state Route 376 near Round Mountain, north of Tonopah.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a single vehicle rolled over. An adult and a child were ejected from the vehicle and died.

A second child was being flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Round Mountain is about 270 miles north of Las Vegas.

