2 women ID’d in fatal crash near Boulder City

Antonia Pappas, 78, of Henderson and Christina Rich, 80, of Freeport, New York, were killed in the Wednesday crash that injured five others, including four children.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two women killed in a crash that also injured four children Wednesday afternoon near Boulder City.

Antonia Pappas, 78, and Christina Rich, 80, were killed, and five others were injured, including four children, according to a Thursday afternoon Nevada Highway Patrol release.

The crash happened when a 2003 Toyota Corolla was driving southbound about 2:10 p.m. on an Interstate 11 offramp approaching U.S. Highway 95. The Toyota didn’t stop at a stop sign at the bottom of the ramp and continued onto U.S. 95, colliding with a 2015 Nissan Sentra, the Highway Patrol said.

All five occupants in the Nissan has serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. The four children in the Nissan — a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and two 8-year-old girls — were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The 32-year-old driver was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

Pappas, who lived in Henderson and was driving the Corolla, died at the scene. Rich, from Freeport, New York, and a passenger in the Corolla, died at Sunrise Hospital.

Everyone in the crash was properly restrained, the Highway Patrol said. Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday.

