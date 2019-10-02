$2,500 reward offered as Reno police probe suspected homicide

Police responded to a call of a subject down near one of the units at the Park Terrace Townhomes.

(Getty Images)

RENO — Reno police have opened a homicide investigation into a suspicious death at a town house complex northeast of downtown.

Police responded to a call of a subject down near one of the units at the Park Terrace Townhomes in the 1400 block of East 9th Street at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Few details have been released but investigators say the victim’s injuries led them to believe the death was suspicious and it’s now being treated as a homicide.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Reno police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.